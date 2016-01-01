ShopNotes Magazine

Table of Contents
ShopNotes No. 133
Features
Weekend Workshop
14 / Scraper Plane
This traditional tool is a time-saver for creating a glass-smooth surface.
Fine Tools
18 / Leather Tool Tote
A lightweight tote is a great choice for holding a lot of tools. And this one is easy to make with just a few simple tools and techniques.
Best-Built Jigs & Fixtures
28 / Drill Press Workstation
Upgrade your benchtop drill press with a heavy-duty home and add extra storage, too.
Dream Shop Project
34 / Small Shop Workshop
Give yourself a reason to spend more time in the shop with this trio of wall-mounted projects.
Departments
Readers' Tips
4 / Readers’ Tips
Router Workshop
8 / Top-Notch Router Table Cuts
Accurate and safe cuts at the router table are a snap with these simple tips and tricks.
Jigs & Accessories
10 / Panel Clamps for Great Glueups
These handy clamps make quick work of gluing up a panel that’s flat and smooth.
Materials & Hardware
12 / Problem-Solving Washers
Sometimes it’s the little things that make it easy to solve challenging hardware installations.
Hands-On Technique
24 / Finishing Leather
Find out quick and easy ways to color and protect any leather project.
Shop Shortcuts
26 / Shop Short Cuts
Check out our shop-tested tips and techniques for solving your woodworking problems.
Hands-On Technique
40 / Build a Better Planktop Bench
Build your next benchtop the easy way with this tried and true technique.
In The Shop
42 / Lumberyard Secrets
Your next trip to the lumberyard will lead to better results with these helpful tools and tips.
Setting Up Shop
44 / Garage Shop Layout
Take a look inside the shop of one of our editors for some great setup solutions you can use.
Mastering the Table Saw
46 / Raised Panels with a Dado Blade
Learn to make a coved raised panel at the table saw with an ordinary dado blade.
Great Gear
48 / Adhesives for Fastening & Repair
You’ll find a lot of great uses if you keep this supply of tapes and adhesives close at hand.