ShopNotes Magazine

This symbol lets you know there’s more information here at ShopNotes.com. You’ll see step-by-step videos, technique and project animation, bonus cutting diagrams, and a lot more.

Features

Weekend Workshop

14 / Scraper Plane

This traditional tool is a time-saver for creating a glass-smooth surface.

Fine Tools

18 / Leather Tool Tote

A lightweight tote is a great choice for holding a lot of tools. And this one is easy to make with just a few simple tools and techniques.

Best-Built Jigs & Fixtures

28 / Drill Press Workstation

Upgrade your benchtop drill press with a heavy-duty home and add extra storage, too.

Dream Shop Project

34 / Small Shop Workshop

Give yourself a reason to spend more time in the shop with this trio of wall-mounted projects.

Departments

Readers' Tips

4 / Readers’ Tips

Router Workshop

8 / Top-Notch Router Table Cuts

Accurate and safe cuts at the router table are a snap with these simple tips and tricks.

Jigs & Accessories

10 / Panel Clamps for Great Glueups

These handy clamps make quick work of gluing up a panel that’s flat and smooth.

Materials & Hardware

12 / Problem-Solving Washers

Sometimes it’s the little things that make it easy to solve challenging hardware installations.

Hands-On Technique

24 / Finishing Leather

Find out quick and easy ways to color and protect any leather project.

Shop Shortcuts

26 / Shop Short Cuts

Check out our shop-tested tips and techniques for solving your woodworking problems.

Hands-On Technique

40 / Build a Better Planktop Bench

Build your next benchtop the easy way with this tried and true technique.

In The Shop

42 / Lumberyard Secrets

Your next trip to the lumberyard will lead to better results with these helpful tools and tips.

Setting Up Shop

44 / Garage Shop Layout

Take a look inside the shop of one of our editors for some great setup solutions you can use.

Mastering the Table Saw

46 / Raised Panels with a Dado Blade

Learn to make a coved raised panel at the table saw with an ordinary dado blade.

Great Gear

48 / Adhesives for Fastening & Repair

You’ll find a lot of great uses if you keep this supply of tapes and adhesives close at hand.