ShopNotes Magazine

Table of Contents
This symbol lets you know there’s more information here at ShopNotes.com. You’ll see step-by-step videos, technique and project animation, bonus cutting diagrams, and a lot more.
- Previous issue:
January 2014
- Next issue:
May 2014
- Current issue:
November 2014
ShopNotes No. 134
Features
Weekend Workshop
14 / Antique Toolbox
Tote your tools in style with this shop-made version of a old-fashioned toolbox.
Best-Built Jigs & Fixtures
18 / Ultimate Shooting Board
With a hand plane and this trimming jig, you can easily master any miter.
Hands-On Technique
24 / Hinge Mortise Tips & Tricks
Learn three easy techniques to make precision hinge mortises for any project.
Weekend Workshop
28 / Multifunction Worktable
This worktable features a large worksurface yet the leaves fold down for easy storage.
Storage Solutions
34 / Swing-Drawer Shop Cart
Swing-out drawers and open shelves provide a lot of storage in a small space.
Departments
Readers' Tips
4 / Readers’ Tips
Router Workshop
8 / Dead-On Dadoes & Grooves
Create accurately sized, flat-bottomed dadoes and grooves with your router and a simple jig.
Jigs & Accessories
10 / M-Power Router Base
Add a new level of precision to your router with this handy aftermarket router base.
Materials & Hardware
12 / Better Jigs & Fixtures
Choosing the right plastic can make your jigs and fixtures more accurate, durable, and safer.
Tips From Our Shop
26 / Shop Short Cuts
Check out our shop-tested tips and techniques for solving your woodworking problems.
Hands-On Technique
40 / Better-Looking Plywood Panels
These simple ideas help you make any plywood project look like solid wood.
In The Shop
42 / SketchUp Add-Ons
Plugins to the basic SketchUp program provide time-saving techniques to designing your projects.
Setting Up Shop
44 / Space-Saving Small Shop
Discover a few unique solutions for your own shop in this compact, hard-working layout.
Mastering the Table Saw
46 / Using a Molding Head
A molding head is the accessory you need to create custom profiles with your table saw.
Great Gear
48 / RapidAir System
The flexibility of this system takes the hard work out of adding compressed air lines to a shop.