ShopNotes Magazine

Features

Weekend Workshop

14 / Antique Toolbox

Tote your tools in style with this shop-made version of a old-fashioned toolbox.

Best-Built Jigs & Fixtures

18 / Ultimate Shooting Board

With a hand plane and this trimming jig, you can easily master any miter.

Hands-On Technique

24 / Hinge Mortise Tips & Tricks

Learn three easy techniques to make precision hinge mortises for any project.

Weekend Workshop

28 / Multifunction Worktable

This worktable features a large worksurface yet the leaves fold down for easy storage.

Storage Solutions

34 / Swing-Drawer Shop Cart

Swing-out drawers and open shelves provide a lot of storage in a small space.

Departments

Readers' Tips

4 / Readers’ Tips

Router Workshop

8 / Dead-On Dadoes & Grooves

Create accurately sized, flat-bottomed dadoes and grooves with your router and a simple jig.

Jigs & Accessories

10 / M-Power Router Base

Add a new level of precision to your router with this handy aftermarket router base.

Materials & Hardware

12 / Better Jigs & Fixtures

Choosing the right plastic can make your jigs and fixtures more accurate, durable, and safer.

Tips From Our Shop

26 / Shop Short Cuts

Check out our shop-tested tips and techniques for solving your woodworking problems.

Hands-On Technique

40 / Better-Looking Plywood Panels

These simple ideas help you make any plywood project look like solid wood.

In The Shop

42 / SketchUp Add-Ons

Plugins to the basic SketchUp program provide time-saving techniques to designing your projects.

Setting Up Shop

44 / Space-Saving Small Shop

Discover a few unique solutions for your own shop in this compact, hard-working layout.

Mastering the Table Saw

46 / Using a Molding Head

A molding head is the accessory you need to create custom profiles with your table saw.

Great Gear

48 / RapidAir System

The flexibility of this system takes the hard work out of adding compressed air lines to a shop.