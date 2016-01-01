ShopNotes Magazine

Table of Contents
This symbol lets you know there’s more information here at ShopNotes.com. You’ll see step-by-step videos, technique and project animation, bonus cutting diagrams, and a lot more.
- Previous issue:
March 2014
- Next issue:
July 2014
- Current issue:
November 2014
ShopNotes No. 135
Features
Jigs & Accessories
10 / Woodhaven Box Joint Jig
Big box joints are a snap with this new jig. The jig is accurate and easy to use.
Weekend Workshop
14 / Space-Saving 3-Tier Tower Cart
This handy cart maximizes the space in any shop yet keeps tools at the ready.
Storage Solutions
18 / Benchtop Table Saw Stand
Turn your benchtop saw into a big-time shop tool with this feature-packed stand.
Hands-On Technique
26 / Gluing Thin Stock
Learn the tips and tricks for gluing thin stock into flat, smooth panels.
Best-Built Jigs & Fixtures
30 / Lathe Sanding Drum for Curved Parts
Your lathe can serve double-duty as a sanding drum with this easy-to-build project.
Best-Built Jigs & Fixtures
34 / Easy-Adjust Drill Press Table
This unique design makes raising and lowering your table hassle-free. A large worksurface and easy-to-adjust fence make it an ideal upgrade.
Departments
Readers' Tips
4 / Readers’ Tips
Router Workshop
8 / Setting Up a Lock Miter Bit
Set up a lock miter bit in your router table with ease using this handy aftermarket gauge.
Materials & Hardware
12 / Heavy-Duty Fasteners
Here’s what you need to know to choose stout and sturdy fasteners for your next big project.
Tips From Our Shop
28 / Shop Short Cuts
Check out our shop-tested tips and techniques for solving your woodworking problems.
Hands-On Technique
40 / Custom Details: Chamfers & Bevels
Simple hand tools and techniques allow you Adding Custom Details page 40 to add one-of-a-kind details to any project.
In The Shop
42 / Sanding Blocks for Smooth Surfaces
These sanding solutions help you create flat, smooth surfaces and crisp details in less time.
Setting Up Shop
44 / Locating Your Table Saw
Get the most out of your table saw by locating it right using our time-tested tips.
Mastering the Table Saw
46 / Top-Notch Auxiliary Fences
A set of shop-made auxiliary fences is the key to safer, more accurate cuts at the table saw.
Great Gear
48 / Must-Have Shop Pencils
Get better layouts and results by using the right shop pencil for any shop task.