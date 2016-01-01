ShopNotes Magazine

This symbol lets you know there’s more information here at ShopNotes.com. You’ll see step-by-step videos, technique and project animation, bonus cutting diagrams, and a lot more.

Features

Jigs & Accessories

10 / Woodhaven Box Joint Jig

Big box joints are a snap with this new jig. The jig is accurate and easy to use.

Weekend Workshop

14 / Space-Saving 3-Tier Tower Cart

This handy cart maximizes the space in any shop yet keeps tools at the ready.

Storage Solutions

18 / Benchtop Table Saw Stand

Turn your benchtop saw into a big-time shop tool with this feature-packed stand.

Hands-On Technique

26 / Gluing Thin Stock

Learn the tips and tricks for gluing thin stock into flat, smooth panels.

Best-Built Jigs & Fixtures

30 / Lathe Sanding Drum for Curved Parts

Your lathe can serve double-duty as a sanding drum with this easy-to-build project.

Best-Built Jigs & Fixtures

34 / Easy-Adjust Drill Press Table

This unique design makes raising and lowering your table hassle-free. A large worksurface and easy-to-adjust fence make it an ideal upgrade.

Departments

Readers' Tips

4 / Readers’ Tips

Router Workshop

8 / Setting Up a Lock Miter Bit

Set up a lock miter bit in your router table with ease using this handy aftermarket gauge.

Materials & Hardware

12 / Heavy-Duty Fasteners

Here’s what you need to know to choose stout and sturdy fasteners for your next big project.

Tips From Our Shop

28 / Shop Short Cuts

Check out our shop-tested tips and techniques for solving your woodworking problems.

Hands-On Technique

40 / Custom Details: Chamfers & Bevels

Simple hand tools and techniques allow you Adding Custom Details page 40 to add one-of-a-kind details to any project.

In The Shop

42 / Sanding Blocks for Smooth Surfaces

These sanding solutions help you create flat, smooth surfaces and crisp details in less time.

Setting Up Shop

44 / Locating Your Table Saw

Get the most out of your table saw by locating it right using our time-tested tips.

Mastering the Table Saw

46 / Top-Notch Auxiliary Fences

A set of shop-made auxiliary fences is the key to safer, more accurate cuts at the table saw.

Great Gear

48 / Must-Have Shop Pencils

Get better layouts and results by using the right shop pencil for any shop task.