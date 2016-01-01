ShopNotes Magazine

Table of Contents
Features
Weekend Workshop
16 / Add-On Workbench Rail System
Every workbench needs simple ways to secure tools and workpieces. This system has a lot of great features, and you can easily add it to any workbench.
Fine Tools
22 / Custom Block Plane
There’s nothing like using a tool you build yourself. This block plane features solid double dovetail construction, an easy-to-adjust iron, and a custom hardwood infill.
Hands-On Technique
30 / Bridle Joints at the Band Saw
Unlock the versatility of your band saw by using it to cut joinery. Here’s how to get accurate results right from the start when cutting bridle joints.
Shop-Built Machines
34 / Rotary Tool Milling Machine
Get more from your rotary tool by turning it into a pint-size milling machine. This low-cost, shop-built tool builds in the accuracy you need for small detail work.
Departments
Readers' Tips
4 / Readers’ Tips
Router Workshop
8 / All About Ogee Bits
Learn the differences among ogee bits to choose the right one for your next project.
Jigs & Accessories
10 / The Low-Down on Lathe Chucks
A 4-jaw chuck is a great upgrade for any lathe. Here’s what to look for before you buy.
Materials & Hardware
14 / Cabinet Hardware Solutions: Locks
Keep items secure behind closed doors and drawers with a simple cabinet lock.
Tips From Our Shop
32 / Shop Short Cuts
Check out our shop-tested tips and techniques for solving your woodworking problems.
In The Shop
42 / 5 Keys to Choosing a Bench Grinder
Looking for a bench grinder? These five keys will help you choose the right one.
Setting Up Shop
44 / Setup Secrets from a Pro
This basement shop has a lot of great solutions for getting more from any space.
Mastering the Table Saw
46 / Joinery Made Simple: Offset Tenons
Cutting offset tenons at the table saw is easy with a tenoning jig and these handy tips.
Great Gear
48 / Small Tools for Important Jobs
The right tool makes any task easier. These pocket-size options are worth a look.