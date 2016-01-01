ShopNotes Magazine

This symbol lets you know there’s more information here at ShopNotes.com. You’ll see step-by-step videos, technique and project animation, bonus cutting diagrams, and a lot more.

Features

Weekend Workshop

16 / Add-On Workbench Rail System

Every workbench needs simple ways to secure tools and workpieces. This system has a lot of great features, and you can easily add it to any workbench.

Fine Tools

22 / Custom Block Plane

There’s nothing like using a tool you build yourself. This block plane features solid double dovetail construction, an easy-to-adjust iron, and a custom hardwood infill.

Hands-On Technique

30 / Bridle Joints at the Band Saw

Unlock the versatility of your band saw by using it to cut joinery. Here’s how to get accurate results right from the start when cutting bridle joints.

Shop-Built Machines

34 / Rotary Tool Milling Machine

Get more from your rotary tool by turning it into a pint-size milling machine. This low-cost, shop-built tool builds in the accuracy you need for small detail work.

Departments

Readers' Tips

4 / Readers’ Tips

Router Workshop

8 / All About Ogee Bits

Learn the differences among ogee bits to choose the right one for your next project.

Jigs & Accessories

10 / The Low-Down on Lathe Chucks

A 4-jaw chuck is a great upgrade for any lathe. Here’s what to look for before you buy.

Materials & Hardware

14 / Cabinet Hardware Solutions: Locks

Keep items secure behind closed doors and drawers with a simple cabinet lock.

Tips From Our Shop

32 / Shop Short Cuts

Check out our shop-tested tips and techniques for solving your woodworking problems.

In The Shop

42 / 5 Keys to Choosing a Bench Grinder

Looking for a bench grinder? These five keys will help you choose the right one.

Setting Up Shop

44 / Setup Secrets from a Pro

This basement shop has a lot of great solutions for getting more from any space.

Mastering the Table Saw

46 / Joinery Made Simple: Offset Tenons

Cutting offset tenons at the table saw is easy with a tenoning jig and these handy tips.

Great Gear

48 / Small Tools for Important Jobs

The right tool makes any task easier. These pocket-size options are worth a look.