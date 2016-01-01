ShopNotes Magazine

Table of Contents
ShopNotes No. 137
Features
Weekend Workshop
14 / Pocket Hole Jig Workstation
Make your pocket hole jig work harder with this portable workstation. Must-have features include adjustable stops, enhanced workpiece support, and built-in storage.
Best-Built Jigs & Fixtures
20 / Planer Sled
This simple sled makes it easy to flatten the wide face of a twisted or warped board using a thickness planer.
Best-Built Jigs & Fixtures
24 / Dust Collector Station
Paired with a mini-cyclone, this system turns your shop vacuum into a super dust collector.
Weekend Workshop
34 / Top-Notch Workbench
Looking for an easy-to-build, all-purpose workbench? This one goes together quickly, yet it’s sturdy enough for any shop task.
Departments
Readers' Tips
4 / Readers’ Tips
Router Workshop
8 / Tip & Tricks for Precise Dadoes
Learn the key details for routing accurate dadoes at your router table.
Jigs & Accessories
10 / Rockler T-Track Tabletop
Every shop needs a great worksurface. This new system from Rockler has a lot of great features.
Materials & Hardware
12 / Better Way to Buy Sheet Goods
When it comes to working with sheet goods, small project panels are a great solution.
Hands-On Technique
30 / 5 Keys to Trim End Grain
Follow these sure-fire tips for making accurate cuts and fine-tune end grain surfaces.
Shop Shortcuts
32 / Shop Short Cuts
Check out our shop-tested tips and techniques for solving your woodworking problems.
In The Shop
40 / Shop Vacuum Overview
Here’s what you need to know when choosing a new vacuum for your shop.
Setting Up Shop
44 / Creative Clamp Storage
Check out these great storage solutions for keeping your clamps organized.
Mastering the Table Saw
46 / Tough Miter Cuts Made Easy
Miters are challenging — compound miters even more so. These steps will guide you to success.
Great Gear
48 / Top Safety Gear
Dollar for dollar, faceshields are a worthwhile investment for improving shop safety.