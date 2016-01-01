ShopNotes Magazine

Table of Contents
ShopNotes No. 138
Features
Weekend Workshop
14 / Compact Folding Sawhorse
These horses are sturdy, and compact. Plus, you can build four from a one sheet of plywood.
Best-Built Jigs & Fixtures
16 / Sliding Table Saw Table
Tackle wider crosscuts safely and more accurately with this sliding table.
Weekend Workshop
22 / Table Saw Outrigger
Provide solid support when ripping or crosscutting with this adjustable stand.
Storage Solutions
24 / Ultimate Lumber Center
This storage rack has it all — low cost, high capacity, and a built-in miter saw station.
Storage Solutions
34 / Router Table Cabinet
Short on space? The small footprint of this router table means it will fit almost anywhere.
Departments
Readers' Tips
4 / Readers’ Tips
Router Workshop
8 / Slots — Strong & Sturdy Joinery
A simple slot cutter can be used for a wide range of tasks in any shop.
Jigs & Accessories
10 / Faster & Easier Pocket Holes
This latest addition to the Kreg pocket hole line takes joinery to a new level.
Materials & Hardware
12 / Foam for the Shop
Learn how common types of foam have uncommon uses in the shop.
Hands-On Technique
30 / High-End Hardware Look
Turn ordinary zinc hardware into extraordinary project highlights quickly and easily.
Tips From Our Shop
32 / Shop Short Cuts
Check out our shop-tested tips and techniques for solving your woodworking problems.
In The Shop
40 / Must-Have Layout Tool
Tame any angle when you choose and use a bevel gauge correctly.
Hands-On Technique
42 / Shop Secrets: Drilling End Grain
The key to drilling into end grain is the proper setup and the correct bit.
Setting Up Shop
44 / Router Bit Storage
Keep your router bits organized and sharp by using any of these handy storage options.
Mastering the Table Saw
46 / Featherboards for Accurate & Safe Cuts
Take the hassle out of using featherboards on your table saw with the rights tips and techniques.
Great Gear
48 / Faster Drilling & Driving
Check out these add-ons for turning your hand drill into a heavy-duty shop workhorse.