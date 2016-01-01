ShopNotes Magazine

This symbol lets you know there’s more information here at ShopNotes.com. You’ll see step-by-step videos, technique and project animation, bonus cutting diagrams, and a lot more.

Features

Weekend Workshop

14 / Compact Folding Sawhorse

These horses are sturdy, and compact. Plus, you can build four from a one sheet of plywood.

Best-Built Jigs & Fixtures

16 / Sliding Table Saw Table

Tackle wider crosscuts safely and more accurately with this sliding table.

Weekend Workshop

22 / Table Saw Outrigger

Provide solid support when ripping or crosscutting with this adjustable stand.

Storage Solutions

24 / Ultimate Lumber Center

This storage rack has it all — low cost, high capacity, and a built-in miter saw station.

Storage Solutions

34 / Router Table Cabinet

Short on space? The small footprint of this router table means it will fit almost anywhere.

Departments

Readers' Tips

4 / Readers’ Tips

Router Workshop

8 / Slots — Strong & Sturdy Joinery

A simple slot cutter can be used for a wide range of tasks in any shop.

Jigs & Accessories

10 / Faster & Easier Pocket Holes

This latest addition to the Kreg pocket hole line takes joinery to a new level.

Materials & Hardware

12 / Foam for the Shop

Learn how common types of foam have uncommon uses in the shop.

Hands-On Technique

30 / High-End Hardware Look

Turn ordinary zinc hardware into extraordinary project highlights quickly and easily.

Tips From Our Shop

32 / Shop Short Cuts

Check out our shop-tested tips and techniques for solving your woodworking problems.

In The Shop

40 / Must-Have Layout Tool

Tame any angle when you choose and use a bevel gauge correctly.

Hands-On Technique

42 / Shop Secrets: Drilling End Grain

The key to drilling into end grain is the proper setup and the correct bit.

Setting Up Shop

44 / Router Bit Storage

Keep your router bits organized and sharp by using any of these handy storage options.

Mastering the Table Saw

46 / Featherboards for Accurate & Safe Cuts

Take the hassle out of using featherboards on your table saw with the rights tips and techniques.

Great Gear

48 / Faster Drilling & Driving

Check out these add-ons for turning your hand drill into a heavy-duty shop workhorse.

Q&A